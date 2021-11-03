News

Sylvester Stallone: ​​”Rocky is not a movie about sports”

The American Film Institute (AFI) named Rocky, the film that launched Sylvester Stallone’s career, as the second best film on sports.

In the first place there is another great classic: wild bull by Martin Scorsese.
However, the performer and creator of the Philadelphia boxer, who recently appeared in The Suicide Squad, does not seem to agree with the association’s definition.

Stallone: ​​”Rocky’s story has always been a dramatic story”

According to the definition of the AFI, the sports film is “that kind of film in which the protagonist is an athlete or participates in sports competitions”.
The description is, therefore, pertinent to the story of the 1976 film, however Stallone disagrees.
In a video shared on his Instagram account, in which he shows the processing of the director’s cut from Rocky 4, Stallone clarified his point of view on the matter.
“A lot of the Rocky movies I did were real drama movies,” the actor states in the video.
“The first, Rocky 2 and the last, Rocky Balboa but also Creed they are dramatic films – continues the star – They are not sports films, they are dramatic stories ”.
And when John Hertzfeld, the director of the documentary on the new version of Rocky 4, intervenes to ask him if, ultimately, he does not consider any Rocky film a sports film, Stallone replies dryly: “Not even a little”.


