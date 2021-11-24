Sylvester Stallone: ​​The actor’s paintings will be exhibited in Germany for his birthday

The Osthaus Museum in Hagen in Germany has organized a retrospective that will encompass decades of paintings of the American actor and director Sylvester Stallone on the occasion of his 75th birthday. The German museum will exhibit more than 50 paintings, with over half a century of history, including self-portraits and several works that will be shared publicly for the first time.

Rambo Last Blood: Sylvester Stallone in an image from the film

“This is what I love about painting, it is the only true form of communication that exists“Stallone said in a statement announcing the retrospective.”While writing can be manipulated, painting is the fastest and purest translator of the subconscious. When something is happening inside of you and you imprint it on the canvas it is difficult to pretend. Painting is undefeated for me when it comes to conveying his feelings“.

The actor had already talked about this passion of his in the past, in particular on the occasion of the ‘Sylvester Stallone, Real Love: Paintings 1975-2015’, held at the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Nice. The star in 2015 confessed to paint every day and to have a single goal: “Don’t take it sarcastic, but I’m trying to verify John Rambo’s subconscious“.

Rambo Last Blood: Sylvester Stallone during a moment of the film

“There are many works that have marked significant and transitional moments in my life and from which I would never part“, Declared Sylvester Stallone at the time.”Celebrities live two lives: personal and creative. Towards the end of your career and success it becomes sad because you still feel vital but the opportunities are dwindling. There is a career death fate that most celebrities experience and it is a ‘dark’ theme that I have explored in the past, but not now.“.