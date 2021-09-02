Sylvester Stallone: ​​The Suicide Squad confirms him as the “shark” of the global box-office and he thanks

With the conquest of the top at the world box office, The Suicide Squad confirmed Sylvester Stallone as the worldwide box-office shark and he thanked him on social networks for this record.

Sylvester Stallone is a real shark and, if needed, The Suicide Squad helps to remind us. As reported by Deadline, in fact, the protagonist of Rocky has made as many as 20 films that have managed to reach the top of the box office and has been able to bring at least one film to altitude a decade. The actor himself commented and was flabbergasted.

The protagonist of The Mercenaries shared through his Instagram profile an article made by Deadline and focused on the fact that Sylvester Stallone has managed to place at least one film a decade at the global box-office. The interpreter’s reaction was immediate, who wrote: “Thanks for making me feel on top of the world. My career has been great thanks to all of you! Keep doing it, Sly! And thanks to James Gunn”.

King Shark in all respects, then! In the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone took Rocky to the top of the box office; in the eighties it was the turn of Rocky and Rambo First Blood again; the 1990s saw Cliffhanger triumph; in 2000 it was Driven who led the box office; The Expendables took pole in the second decade of 2000 and, finally, in the third decade the first place went to The Suicide Squad.

Over the course of his career, Sly Stallone has been nominated three times for Academy Awards and, in 2016, won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for Creed – Born to Fight.