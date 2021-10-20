Sylvester Stallone, 24 years of marriage to the Rocky star: “Time flies!”

We recently saw Sylvester Stallone in Rome, in front of Michelangelo’s Pietà, but these days the protagonist of Rocky she also has an important date to celebrate: it is her wedding anniversary. On Monday, the actor recalled 24 years of marriage to Jennifer Flavin with a post on Instagram.

As we can also see at the bottom of the news, in the photo Sylvester Stallone is in the company of his wife, the former Californian model with whom he has been married since 1997.

“It’s time for my happy one 24th anniversary of marriage !!! “ writes the actor in the caption. “Time flies, but I have a blessed life. Thanks to my wife and family.”

Among the comments to the post, it could not miss that of the same Jennifer Flavin Stallone: “The best 24 years! I love you and our wonderful family so much.”

Sylvester Stallone fans await the release of the new film titled Rocky vs Drago, a director’s cut of Rocky IV, written, directed and interpreted by him, which according to the person concerned will render the 1985 version “deeper and better”. Among the various comments to his post, written by friends, followers and famous people, the director’s wishes stand out James Gunn and those of many fan pages around the world dedicated to Stallone, a Rambo or to Rocky.