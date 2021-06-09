Sylvester Stallone, 75 in a month but he’s still … a rock: here he is lifting 40 pounds

At the time of the first films of “Rocky”, the iconic cinematic boxer, Stallone was 30 years old and now, who is 45 years older, it seems that time has never passed for him. To play his most famous characters “Rocky” and “Rambo” and live up to the roles, after all, the actor has always had to undergo hard training. Even today, although he no longer trains in the same way, his muscles show the legacy of the efforts made in the past.

“I wanted well developed muscles and so I started a weightlifting program based on two sessions a day. Then it took my brain and I increased the exercises,” he said in an interview talking about the workouts he has always followed. . Stallone has always admitted that his goal was for every muscle to be clearly highlighted naturally, pectorals, linear and sculpted but also the abs, which had to be full-bodied.