Sylvester Stallone, a remake series of his cult film is coming: find out which one!

Frank Grillo will be the protagonist of a TV series remake of a cult of the 80s starring Sylvester Stallone. And it is Stallone himself to lead the games for this makeover that will have in the cast one of the actors who most became known thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The cult in question is The Hawks of the Night, a 1981 film starring Sylvester Stallone – last month the release date of Samaritan, his superhero film was announced – and the late Rutger Hauer, who passed away in 2019. plot of the film tells the story of a policeman named Deke DaSilva (Stallone) who finds himself on the trail of a lethal terrorist named Wulfgar (Hauer).

The cast of the film also includes Billy Dee Williams as DaSilva’s partner Matthew Fox and Lindsay Wagner as the protagonist’s ex-wife, Irene.

Now The Hawks of the Night is ready to become one of the most anticipated remakes of the small screen, with Frank Grillo inheriting Sly’s former role.

“We’re remaking Night Hawks in an eight episode TV miniseries. I’m acting with him. He’s going to direct and he’ll be in it … it’s happening as we speak, we’re selling it right now.”.

We still don’t know anything about the rest of the casting. Frank Grillo declared himself enthusiastic about the selection process, especially for the role that Hauer played, also declaring all his affection for Stallone:“I love Rocky, I love Stallone and I’m where I am, sitting across from him and he’s telling me I’m the only one playing that role … this is AMAZING!”.

Already in May 2020 Sylvester Stallone had announced a series of The hawks of the night and now the words of Frank Grillo confirm the advances of Sly.