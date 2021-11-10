Sylvester Stallone almost played the villain in Batgirl

Before Brendan Fraser, Rocky’s performer should have played the villain in the cine-comic about Barbara Gordon Batgirl

Batgirl – DC superhero film – begins to come to life thanks to the new cast members. The latest actor cast is Brendan Fraser in the role of the villain, probably Firefly, one of the many enemies faced by Batman in his fight against crime. According to The Hollywood Reporter, however, the choice would initially fall on Sylvester Stallone. At first, in fact, it seems that the protagonist would have had to face another villain, namely the mafia boss Carmine Falcone. Only later did the choice fall on Brendan Fraser, who will play a character not yet announced. In fact, no official news has been released about it Batgirl. The film will be the first project designed exclusively for streaming – it will be released on HBO MAX – and Warner is still trying to understand in which direction to move for the creation of products designed for the platform, starring some minor characters from the universe of Batman and other superheroes. The official storyline has not yet been released, so the hope that Stallone may still be involved in the project is still valid.

In the role of the protagonist we find the actress Leslie Grace. The rest of the cast is yet to be confirmed, but it looks like JK Simmons could return in the shoes of Jim Gordon – role he held in both versions of Justice League. This would imply some connection between the film and it Snyderverse. Batgirl is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, from a screenplay by Christina Hodson, which he has already written Birds of Prey And The Flash.

The film does not yet have a release date, but is expected to be released in 2022, the year in which Robert Pattinson’s Batman will also appear – scheduled for March 4 -, not directly connected with the rest of the DCEU.

