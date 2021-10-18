Sylvester Stallone, an early birthday present: here’s the photo!

Sylvester Stallone he has always been very fond of the films in which he participated, in particular the sagas that made him famous in the world, that of the boxer Rocky Balboa and the fighter veteran from Vietnam John Rambo. That’s why the gift Sly got a month ahead of his 75th birthday made him really happy.

Stallone received a stunning action figure of John Rambo. Judging by its appearance, it seems to be the Rambo: Last Blood version, released in theaters in 2019.

A beautiful early birthday present – Stallone will turn 75 on July 6 – that seems to have made the star really happy.

This is not the first time Stallone has shown great attachment to Rambo himself and from all the fans. In 2020 the character received the honor of receiving a statue erected and placed in the town of Hope, Canada, where the first film of the saga, Rambo, was shot in 1982.

Together with Rocky Balboa, John Rambo is Sylvester Stallone’s most loved character and his fans. On Everyeye you can discover some curiosities about Rambo, the 80s cult that made the American actor and director famous all over the world.

Also you can discover our review of Rambo: Last Blood, the last chapter of the saga released in cinemas in 2019.