News

Sylvester Stallone, an early birthday present: here’s the photo!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Sylvester Stallone he has always been very fond of the films in which he participated, in particular the sagas that made him famous in the world, that of the boxer Rocky Balboa and the fighter veteran from Vietnam John Rambo. That’s why the gift Sly got a month ahead of his 75th birthday made him really happy.

Stallone received a stunning action figure of John Rambo. Judging by its appearance, it seems to be the Rambo: Last Blood version, released in theaters in 2019.
A beautiful early birthday present – Stallone will turn 75 on July 6 – that seems to have made the star really happy.

This is not the first time Stallone has shown great attachment to Rambo himself and from all the fans. In 2020 the character received the honor of receiving a statue erected and placed in the town of Hope, Canada, where the first film of the saga, Rambo, was shot in 1982.
Together with Rocky Balboa, John Rambo is Sylvester Stallone’s most loved character and his fans. On Everyeye you can discover some curiosities about Rambo, the 80s cult that made the American actor and director famous all over the world.

Loading...
Advertisements

Also you can discover our review of Rambo: Last Blood, the last chapter of the saga released in cinemas in 2019.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

804
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
679
News

Cinema, all films out in October
633
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
578
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
524
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
464
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
454
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
420
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
382
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
312
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top