Sylvester Stallone and best wishes to his wife Jennifer Flavin for her 50th birthday: “We love you”

Despite the turgid muscles and the tough air Rocky has a heart of cream, and the message of good wishes for his wife Jennifer Flavin’s fifty years is yet another demonstration of this. «Happy birthday, Jennifer! A fantastic wife and mother. We love you” writes, in fact, Sylvester Stallone, 75, on Instagram accompanying a photo that portrays him together with Flavin with a smile, neighbors and accomplices. The couple have been happily married since 1997, although their relationship began in 1988 in a Beverly Hills restaurant.

After a brief hiatus in 1994, during which Stallone began dating model Janice Dickinson, Flavin re-entered the actor’s life down the following year, reinforcing a union sealed thanks to their three beautiful daughters: Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19. Since joining Instagram, the star has never spared messages of love and affection towards his family, starting with the dedication of last July 16. , on the occasion of his 75th birthday, and from the photos of the graduation ceremony of little Scarlet, “talented, humble and generous with everyone.”

