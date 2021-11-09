Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin hide a detail that arouses the curiosity of the entire entertainment world. Let’s see what it is.

Sylvester Enzio Stallone was born in New York on 6 July 1946. His origins are Italian-American as his father was Sicilian. Already in infants his first problems, due to a complication in childbirth, she finds herself with a paresis on the left side of the face.

It grows on the outskirts of New York but later due to the divorce of the parents he moved to Philadelphia. Here he attends all the schools where thanks above all to his physical abilities he wins the scholarship for the University of Miami. He immediately proved very skilled in writing but no matter how good and passionate he was he was not immediately appreciated.

His first film debut was in the 70s for a porn movie “The Italian Stallion”. But it was a single occasion, in fact, to support himself, undertaken among the most varied and humble jobs. However, nothing moved him away from the thought of pursuing a career as a screenwriter.

Meantime he marries Sasha Czack with whom he had two children Seth, with autism problems, and Sage who will act with him in several films. With her, at his side, he starts writing the script for Rocky. Finished in 1976 he manages to convince two producers, Winkler and Chartoff, to produce it. He himself will be the interpreter of Rocky. The character who made him win the David di Donatello and the award for Best Foreign Actor.

That “crooked” face suddenly became the best known and most popular face in the United States of America. He sets to work, after all that success, to launch the whole Rocky saga. A long work that was carried out from ’76 to 2006, each time arousing great reactions from the public.

In 82 he plays the other role that brings him to the pinnacle of success: Rambo from Ted Kotcheff.

In 83 he divorced Sasha to marry Brigitte Nielsen. However, this marriage is also short-lived. Following various betrayals he also divorces her to marry Jennifer Flavin.

The detail hidden by the couple

Even with her it was not always all pink and flowers. She is very young and a beginner in the world of fashion and is fascinated by that irresistible and self-confident 45-year-old. Their relationship between highs and lows begins … he declared: “When I’m with Jennifer I’m the happiest man in the world but when I’m not there there are no bonds”.

They also broke up for about a year but when Stallone realized everything he was missing when he wasn’t with her, he never let it go.

They had three daughters Sistine Rose, Sophie Rose and Scarlet Rose. For a long time, the entire world of cinema remained unaware of their age difference. To avoid chatter and malice they tried to keep him hidden for a long time. Now the cards are exposed, also why to speak of 26 years of difference after 22 years of marriage it seems useless. 22 years since their “yes I do”, which is very rare among Hollywood stars, but they are as beautiful and happy as the first day. Jennifer has managed to transform Silvester Stallone from a “womanizer” to a very good family man.

Wasn’t his feat more heroic than Stallone’s in his action movies?