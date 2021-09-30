News

Sylvester Stallone and Schwarzenegger reunited, the photo drives the web crazy: “Legends”

Despite the strong rivalry that saw them oppose each other between the 70s and 80s, which in their opinion also resulted in a “violent hatred” and in a series of low blows inflicted on each other, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger have now become very good friends.

It was revealed by Sly himself in a 2016 interview he had to have called the Terminator star even his “best friend”, and now comes further confirmation from a photo that portrays them together again a year after their last meeting.

Needless to say, the post shared on Instagram by Stallone sent many fans in raptures, as evidenced by the like of the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy James Gunn and many testimonies of affection. “Legends”, “Rocky and Terminator forever”, “What a legendary combo!”, “What a great reunion, keep smashing!”, we read in the space dedicated to comments.

The two actors, we recall, starred together in the three Mercenary films and in Escape Plan: Escape from Hell.

Returning in 2019 for the fifth time as Rambo, Stallone will soon appear in the superhero thriller Samartian: based on an original idea, the film tells the story of a young boy who discovers that a mythical superhero, who disappeared 20 years earlier following a a tragic event, in reality it is still alive. As for Schwarzenegger, however, the latter is planning to appear alongside Michael Fassbender in Kung Fury 2.

