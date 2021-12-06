Sylvester Stallone and the art exhibition | Cinema

Among the many talents ofthere is also the most classic of all: painting.

Recently the actor, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter, also got a real art exhibition with his works entitled “Sylvester Stallone: ​​The Magic of Being” at the German Osthaus Museum Hagen.

“You know, maybe I should have been a painter. Surely it would have generated less stress “, declared Stallone who arrived at the museum for the inauguration of the aforementioned exhibition. “It is an extraordinary honor to have my work on display here, alongside some of the greatest artists in the world. The gallery universe is quite new for me ”.

Recall that this is not the first art exhibition with the works of the actor. Stallone has already moved in 2013 to the state museum of St. Petersburg and in 2015 to the Musée d’Art Moderne et d’Art Contemporain in Nice.

The actor also recently spoke to Collider about some interesting facts about Rocky IV:

When I started writing, I wanted to talk about what it’s like to be a messed up artist trying to find his way into a very serious world. But nobody cares about artists, so I tried to bring his sensibility into an unlikely boxer. In fact, I think he goes in the opposite direction to what one might think from his name: he’s not tough, he’s cute and vulnerable, a very easygoing human being without prejudice. One of those people you would like as a friend, as an uncle, maybe even as a parent. But at the same time, this is where the donkey falls: there’s a kind of ferocity that spectators have to contend with. Rocky is not a bad person, but he puts his whole self on the line: here I think the spectators identify with this, the fact that he carries a lot of burdens on himself… what people do every day.

