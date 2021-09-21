Sylvester Stallone and the photo with the three daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet

“I am a very lucky man indeed. I have beautiful and loving girls who have brought me nothing but joy. I just hope they stop growing tall! Lol! (acronym for Laughing Out Loud, or “I’m laughing out loud”).

Sylvester Stallone, 75 years old on July 6, has published a shot of posing with his three daughters: 24-year-old Sophia, 23-year-old Sistine and 19-year-old Scarlet. The actor, ironically hoping that his daughters will no longer grow up, has also given them a beautiful message of love to accompany the image.

Sylvester Stallone on the red carpet with his three daughters

Sylvester Stallone turns 75, the actor yesterday and today

The world-famous celebrity is really proud of her girls, born from her marriage to Jennifer Flavin, a 52-year-old former Californian model. The occasion for the shot is the prestigious participation in the red carpet of the thriller film “Midnight in the Switchgrass”, where Stallone plays side by side with Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch and Megan Fox.

For the event, all three young women presented themselves very elegant: while Sistine chose a sexy emerald green dress, embellished with a gold-colored belt, Sophia and Scarlet opted for the timeless and classic black, but without giving up the their sensuality with very short dresses that show off their statuesque physiques.

Sportier and in a decidedly casual style Sylvester Stallone, smiling in the center of the photo, with a basic blue t-shirt and a pair of matching trousers.

On July 6, on the occasion of his 75th birthday, the interpreter of unforgettable films such as “Rambo” and “Rocky”, had already posted another photograph, which immortalized him with the whole family. “This is my wonderful family and it is the best gift she could get!” He had commented.