Sylvester Stallone and the record auction: Rocky’s script reaches $ 437,500

During the auction The Property from The Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone the notebook containing the notes of the Rocky script was sold for 437,500 dollars.

The nearly 500 memorabilia of Sylvester Stallone, accumulated during his historic film career, have been put to theauction last Sunday and hundreds of bidders from around the world competed for the collectibles over the phone, online and in person during the auction held at Julian’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

The object that stood out above all the others, and which was sold at a record price, was the notebook containing some notes and the changes to be made to the original screenplay of Rocky, Oscar-winning film as best film of 1976. , sold for a staggering $ 437,500.

The spiral-bound red notebook was full of plot details, dialogue, and some specific scenes; it also contained basic concepts relating to the development of the main character, including some details that had never been revealed to the public.

The star, now 75, said he wrote the Rocky screenplay in three days and, in addition to starring in the Rocky franchise, Sylvester Stallone also wrote six of the films’ eight scripts. The auction, entitled The Property from The Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone, included items accumulated during the filming of Rocky, Rambo, Cliffhanger – the ultimate challenge, Demolition Man, Escape Plan – Escape from Hell and The Mercenaries – The Expendables.