Sylvester Stallone

On Instagram Sly wished his wife Jennifer Flavin for her 50th birthday with a sweet message

Sylvester Stallone, 75 years old made last July 6, still has muscles d ‘steel but a heart very tender. And his message of congratulations for the fifty years of the wife Jennifer Flavin confirms this: “Happy birthday, Jennifer! A wife it’s a mother fantastic. We love you”Wrote the star on his Instagram profile, posting a photo that portrays him with Jennifer as they both smile serenely.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin at the restaurant in 1988

The two, even if they are married only in 1997, they had met in 1988 and, according to some sources, it seems that theirs relation both started in a restaurant of Beverly Hills.

There was only one “pause“In their career familiar: when, in 1994, Sylvester started dating the model Janice Dickinson. But Jennifer and the star reconciled the following year, strengthening a union made perfect by their three beautiful daughters: Sophia (24), Sistine (23) and Scarlet (19).

On the other hand, on social networks Sylvester does not have never spared messages d ‘love and of affection against his family. On July 21, he posted a shot in which he poses with his three daughters, stating: “I really am a very lucky man. I have some stupendous And loving girls that brought me nothing but joy. I just hope they stop growing in height! ”.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved