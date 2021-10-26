News

Sylvester Stallone anticipates an action scene with Jason Statham

Sylvester Stallone said goodbye to the Mercenaries, but this does not mean that the work on the film is already concluded: the Rocky and Rambo star is in fact back on Instagram to show his followers behind the scenes of a fight scene with Jason Statham.

In a post published on his official Instagram page, Sylvester Stallone talked about a fight scene that was about to be shot on the same set from which he said goodbye to the character of Barney Ross. As you can see at the bottom of the article, the actor showed off the bar known as Tainted Spoke, discussing his approach to the action of the film: with this bar fight described as a more “simplistic” fight that will see the co-star. from Hobbs and Shaw punishing some delinquents with a pair of brass knuckles, the actor even apologizes to a stuntman he calls “Jumbo Shrimp”, as apparently this gentleman will have to endure the physical violence of Lee Christmas, the character played by Jason Statham.

Judging by the timing, it appears that The Expendables 4 it could arrive in cinemas as early as 2022: at the moment, we remind you, the film does not yet have an established release date, so stay tuned for all the updates.

For more behind-the-scenes looks from the film, check out Megan Fox on the set of The Expendables 4.

