Sylvester Stallone approved a movie based on the Rocky III release date

With the fifth and final chapter of Judgment Night finally arriving in theaters, the creator and director of the house James DeMonaco is ready to turn the page with a very particular project, which has already received the special approval of Sylvester Stallone.

Titled This Is The Night, his next film is described as a coming-of-age story set on Staten Island on May 28, 1982, Rocky III release day in the United States. The project is a real love letter towards Sly, so much so that the filmmaker showed up at the star’s house to show him a preview and pay homage to his idol.

“If you like Rocky, you will also like my movie”, DeMonaco said (via Yahoo!). “I’m really proud of it, it’s a complete departure from the Doomsday movies. It’s my hymn to the cinematic experience, the sacredness of going to the movies and how it can move people.”

During their meeting, Stallone returned the favor by showing DeMonaco some behind-the-scenes scenes from Rocky Vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut, a new version of the fourth chapter coming in November that the director of Judgment Night obviously “doesn’t see. the time “to be able to savor.