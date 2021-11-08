Sylvester Stallone comments on the meetings

A few days after the release of the Director’s Cut of Rocky 4 on Youtube, a new video has appeared in which Sylvester Stallone comments on the choreography of one of the most iconic meetings in history, also revealing some small technical problems.

Rocky IV: Rocky vs Dragon The Ultimate Director’s Cut pits The Italian Stallion against its most formidable opponent: the gigantic Soviet terror Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. The idea of ​​this new cut of the film came during the Covid-19 pandemic, when Sylvester Stallone decided to make one of the most iconic meetings in the history of cinema everlasting over time.

Rocky 4 was released in theaters during 1985, becoming in a very short time one of the greatest hits of the film franchise dedicated to the famous Italian-American boxer. Set in the middle of the Cold War, this film literally marked an era, bringing the clash between the United States and the USSR to the ring.

Although it hasn’t been released yet, Rocky’s Director’s Cut is already enjoying huge success. Fans of the Italian-American boxer can’t wait to see this definitive version of the film conceived by its protagonist. Will you see it? As always, let us know what your expectations are in the comments section.