Sylvester Stallone defends Demolition Man: “He was brilliant and ahead of his time”

After announcing the production of the sequel to Demolition Man, Sylvester Stallone exalted the 1993 sci-fi cult on social media, defending it from the lukewarm reception reserved for it at the time by critics.

Sylvester Stallone has always been a fan of Demolition Man. In the early 1990s, critical response was a bit mixed but over the years the film has become a cult favorite and is fondly remembered by many of Stallone’s fans. , who consider it one of his most successful films.

In the past few hours, the actor has shared on Instagram an image of his own Demolition Man. The post reads: “In 1993, most critics dismissed a single film as a silly action movie with ‘excessive explosions’. They did not consider the fact that he intelligently predicted and joked about political correctness, toxic masculinity, racial prejudice, the hysteria surrounding cancel culture, and much more. It is now obvious that the film was brilliant, even if it still doesn’t have enough credit“. Stallone then added in the caption:”I’ve always liked this movie. It was a great action movie, wonderfully directed by Marco Brambilla. And the writers were way ahead of their time“.

As for the Demolition Man sequel, the news had long been in the air. Stallone confirmed that the film is now on the launch pad and the start of production is not far away: “I believe we are there. We’re working on it right now with Warner Bros. and it looks great. We should be there. It will happen shortly“.

The first Demolition Man opens in a violent Los Angeles. Sylvester Stallone plays John Spartan, LAPD cop known as “Demolition Man”, who is on the trail of the insane Simon Phoenix, ruthless criminal played by Wesley Snipes. Spartan captures Simon, but not before this has eliminated innocent hostages leaving the policeman with a sense of guilt for the victims caused. Both rivals hibernate to be awakened to a future world, in 2032, in a Los Angeles transformed into the peaceful San Angeles megacity.