Sylvester Stallone denies rumors: “I’m not part of QAnon. Relax”

Sylvester Stallone chose Instagram to post a photo through which he denied the rumors related to his belonging to QAnon.

Sylvester Stallone has denied rumors from some fans that the actor is a supporter of QAnon, after the star posted a photo of himself wearing a cap with the letter “Q“together with the caption:”Heading for the storm… ”

“For those incredibly curious individuals, let me unequivocally state that the Q on this hat stands for Quantum of Solace, the name of the boat I was on, nothing else, okay? Relax.“Stallone wrote in the caption of a new post published on his Instagram page.

One of the central beliefs of the followers of the anonymous prophet called “Q” is that a cabal of satanic pedophiles run child sex trafficking globally and conspired against former President Donald Trump during his tenure.

According to Newsweek, the upcoming “Storm“which many speak of, also mentioned in the caption by Sylvester Stallone, refers to the moment when”High-profile pedophiles, members of the Democratic Party, Hollywood and the deep state, will be arrested and executed on the orders of Trump, who is seen as a savior-like figure. “A QAnon influencer with over 149,000 followers reshared the actor’s post with the caption:”What hat is that? Stallone and an interesting photo. ”