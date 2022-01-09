News

Sylvester Stallone has announced his farewell to the saga [VIDEO]

The filming of the fourth chapter of The expendables they started a few days ago, but for Sylvester Stallone they are already over. The actor, in fact, has announced that he has already completed his filming. After starring in the first three chapters along with Jason Statham, Sly will most likely have a small part in the fourth chapter. Not a big surprise, given the rumors that have occurred in recent months about some possible artistic differences between Stallone and the production.

The actor has thus announced his farewell to the saga de The expendables with an Instagram video shot directly on the film set:

This is my last day. Time to move on. I’m enjoying it, being something I’ve been attached to for 12 years now. I’m ready to pass the baton to Jason (Statham). The most important thing was being able to make films that can entertain and even have a little message inside them. This is what I try to convey, the human aspect, more than the action itself. The latter is self-explanatory. The tricky part is making sure there is enough heart, energy and humor in each film. I will leave the set tomorrow and am ready for the next challenge“Explains Stallone in the video. From the outset, therefore, it will be Jason Statham to lead the group of mercenaries on the battlefield.


