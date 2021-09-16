Sylvester Stallone imagines King Shark on the set of Spielberg’s Jaws (PHOTO)

King Shark, among the stars of The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission, is one of the protagonists of The shark by Steven Spielberg in the photo shared on social by Sylvester Stallone. The Rocky actor is the official voice actor for the beloved character in James Gunn’s new film.

The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission, one of the most anticipated cinematic releases, has finally arrived in theaters. The new film directed by James Gunn has conquered audiences and critics, giving a breath of freshness to the DC universe. One of the most positive notes of the feature film is undoubtedly King Shark, the character voiced by Sylvester Stallone, who immediately became an idol of social media and, consequently, the protagonist of numerous memes and cute photomontages. One of these recently ended up on Stallone’s social profile, who decided to pay homage to both his DC character and Steven Spielberg’s Shark with a single image.

The photo in question shows Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss in one of the scenes of the film based on the novel of the same name by Peter Benchley. On the boat, while they look around for the shark, there is also King Shark. In short, a hilarious image that immediately collected a large number of interactions on Instagram. This isn’t the first time the DC character has been linked back to Spielberg’s oeuvre. In recent days, an Australian digital artist has shared a new version of the historic movie poster:

As for Sylvester Stallone, recently the actor has confirmed the production of The Expendables 4, the new film in the saga of The Expendables that sees him protagonist along with other action movie stars, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mel Gibson. The Suicide Squad – Mission Suicide represents the sequel to the 2016 film directed by David Ayer. The cast of the film includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Sean Gunn, Nathan Fillion, Taika Waititi, Michael Rooker, and Idris Elba. In addition, there will also be David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Joaquin Cosio, Mayling NG, Flula Borg, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland .