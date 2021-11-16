Sylvester Stallone in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

CINEMA





The confirmation comes directly from the actor’s Instagram profile

Sylvester Stallone confirmed his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: he will also be in the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.

3. The “official” announcement was made by the same actor using two short clips made public by the same actor.

In a post on his Instagram account, Stallone is seen doing “teaching” and explaining to his followers what happens behind the scenes of the film, underlining what and how much work there is behind a production. And in fact, in one of the two videos, Stallone can be heard saying in no uncertain terms that “making films has definitely become a science”. The double video is also accompanied by the caption that reads: “For those who are interested in what happens behind the scenes of the cinema. Here is only a very small part. Face duplication “. Among other things, even before the two videos Stallone had also published, removing it immediately afterwards, a first photo with the stage costumes.

The third chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled for May 5, 2023 and Stallone’s return to the franchise after appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017 with a small cameo. Stallone also in this new chapter will then resume the role of Stakar Ogord aka Starhawk.

In the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper will also be there, as well as Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff.