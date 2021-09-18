Sylvester Stallone is a record: topping the box office for six consecutive decades







Sylvester Stallone he starred in at least one film that reached the top of the box office for every decade he worked as an actor, in all six to sixty years of career. This record was crowned by The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission, in which the Rocky actor plays King Shark.

Stallone made a name for himself with the iconic film Rocky in 1976, which became the highest-grossing film of that year and won Best Picture at the Oscars. Rocky eventually became a franchise that spans multiple decades, and in addition to that, Stallone starred in Rambo, a film that provided the action star with another beloved franchise that earned him boxing success for several decades. However, in more recent times, the timeless Hollywood action movie star has constantly reinvented himself, as he launched the franchise of the Expendables, with The Expendables 4 which could be announced shortly, and has found its way into superhero projects like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 And The Suicide Squad.







On the opening weekend, The Suicide Squad earned a total of $ 26.5 million which, while lower than the original screening, was still enough to give the film number one position in the US box office and Stallone this original and enviable record.

On his Instagram account, Sylvester Stallone shared a Deadline article, noting that with The Suicide Squad leading the box office in 2021, the Hollywood icon has now had a number one box office movie in six consecutive decades. Deadline also writes 20 of the actor’s films topping # 1, with The Expendables and The Suicide Squad helping him earn # 1 over the past two decades. In his Instagram post, Stallone thanked fans, as well as his director of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn who had strongly wanted it already in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.