Sylvester Stallone is (also) a great painter, and is now celebrating 75 years with an exhibition in Germany

The paintings are action-packed, decidedly expressive, theart of Sylvester Stallone it is a mix of surrealism, expressionism and abstraction and it was the lifeblood of his film work. In fact, painting was an intimate but constant part of his creative expression and, in addition to having painted Rocky before writing the screenplay for the film, he created many other subjects. His first works were signed by Mike Stallone and they were experimental, but now the painting career is the priority for him. Furthermore, as well as a painter, Stallone is a great collector: Picasso, Gerhard Richter, Anselm Kiefer and Mark Rothko are among his favorite artists.

“What I love about painting is that it is the only authentic, direct form of communication. While writing can be manipulated, painting is the fastest and purest translator of the subconscious. When something is happening inside of you and you hit the canvas, it’s hard to pretend, ”Stallone said, commenting on his art.

The exhibition is accompanied by a bilingual catalog in English and German with interviews with the artist and texts by Tayfun Belgin, director of the Osthaus Museum Hagen, Evgenia Petrova, scientific director of the Russian State Museum in St. Petersburg, and Jerome Neutres, former head curator of the Center Pompidou and president of the Réunion des Musées Nationaux-Grand Palais and the Museums du Luxembourg.

