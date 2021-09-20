Sylvester Stallone is auctioning memorabilia from his films

They have already passed forty-five years since the release of the first film by Rocky, starring Sylvester Stallone, and ben thirty nine from Rambo.

Images that I am carved in our memory, real masterpieces that have marked ages and generations.

For all the fans of these films and of the American actor, some good news is coming: some of the items that appeared in those films, belonging to Stallone, will soon be auctioned off.

As we read in this article by TgCom24, indeed, “Sylvester Stallone has donated numerous items from his 50-year career to Julien’s Auctions, the auction house of the stars. ‘Property from the Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone’ is the title of the exhibition that will precede the actual auction to be held in California from December 5th“.

There will be memorabilia from his most famous films, although the centerpiece is Rocky’s iconic boxing gloves.

“Sylvester Stallone is one of the great icons and immense talents of the 20th and 21st centuries – explains the auction house – Julien’s Auctions is proud to present this epic auction which comes entirely from this one’s personal collection magnanimous man, myth, legend, Sylvester Stallone“.