Sylvester Stallone is auctioning off his personal career memorabilia from Rocky and Rambo

The objects will be on display at the Mall Galleries in London from 16 to 24 September and at Julien’s Auctions, in Beverly Hills, from 29 November to 3 December, before the actual auction which will last a full six days.

“Sylvester Stallone is one of the great icons and immense talents of the 20th and 21st centuries, the epitome of a Hollywood superstar. With an extraordinary career that began more than 50 years ago and does not show signs of stopping, he has changed the world and the universe of action movies giving us two of the greatest and most enduring heroes and cultural symbols of Hollywood, Rocky and Rambo. Julien’s Auctions is proud to present this epic auction that comes entirely from the personal collection of this magnanimous man, the myth, the legend, Sylvester Stallone, “explained Julien’s Auctions CEO and President Darren Julien.

COULD IT BE INTERESTING FOR YOU: