Sylvester Stallone is auctioning off his personal memorabilia

Sylvester Stallone’s movie memorabilia will soon be auctioned, including notebooks with his annotations and many other items from his career and life.

For as long as cinema has existed, Hollywood stars have auctioned off their movie memorabilia, perhaps when they weren’t doing so well, or just so someone else could take care of them when they passed away. There is a specialized auction house, called Julien’s Auctions, which deals with precisely this kind of objects and which has announced an upcoming auction dedicated to Sylvester Stallone.

The popular actor has made available to the highest bidder items spanning his fifty-year career, including costumes and props, from Rocky and Rambo to the latest series of The Mercenaries, with notebooks with his film annotations. of his most famous series. But not only that: for fans there will also be prizes, jewelry, furniture, cigar equipment and other luxury items that belonged to Sly.

Those in London will be able to see the entire block that will be auctioned from 16 to 24 September at Mall Galleries and Julien’s Auctions from 29 November to 3 December, before the actual auction which will last six days. For the notebooks on the movies, you expect to get $ 40,000 a piece, while the chain with the cross Stallone wore in Rambo it could fetch between 1000 and 2000 dollars (not a high figure, but it will certainly be one of the many copies in existence).

Obviously there is no shortage of boxing gloves, weapons, scripts with notes and revisions, and the costume designed by Gianni Versace for Judge Dredd, which will be sold for between $ 10,000 and $ 20,000. The exhibition that will precede the actual auction is entitled Property from the Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone and in short, if you have financial resources and want to own a piece of this life and this career, this is your chance to have it.