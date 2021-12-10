Sylvester Stallone is the star of the new Kansas City TV series

Only television was missing, a Sylvester Stallone. It seems that now the movie star can – finally, we can add remembering the three Oscar nominations and the Golden Globe won as a supporting character in Creed – Born to fight – also add the missing entry. According to Deadline, Stallone will be the protagonist of a new TV series, entitled Kansas City.

Not the usual gangster

This is a gangster series developed for the Paramount + streaming video service that boasts two big names in the creative team as well. The creators of Kansas City, in fact, are Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter. Taylor Sheridan is known as the author of the series Yellowstone – the western title with Kevin Costern, himself for the first time TV star, now in its fourth season – and movies like Wind River Secrets (and of Soldado, directed by Stefano Sollima) and, more recently, by Those who want me dead, which he also directed. Terence Winter, on the other hand, is a series writer like The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, the most recent Vinyl and wrote movies like The Wolf of Wall Street for Martin Scorsese (2013).

In short, a golden couple at the creation of Kansas City, who will also be able to count on a big Hollywood star. According to early advances, Sylvester Stallone should play an Italian-American gangster, Sal, who is forced from New York to move to Kansas City, Missouri, where he must rebuild his criminal empire. In the Midwest, as he blazes his way to power, Sal encounters several surprising and unconventional characters.

When it will arrive Kansas City

The series Kansas City, which does not yet have a release date, is produced by 101 Studios, the same studio behind Yellowstone by Sheridan e Mayor of Kingstown, as well as of 1883, next spin-off of Yellowstone. Sheridan, Winter and Stallone will be executive producers with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari while Winter will work as showrunner, along with other authors who will compose the writers’ room. “Taylor is a very prolific author thanks to the multidimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds. We also have Terence, responsible for the most engaging and deeply respected shows in television history, who produces the project with us. We are thrilled with the collaboration with ViacomCBS that has helped us tell this story – said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios in a statement – Being able to have the legendary and eternal Sylvester who plays one of these characters is truly a privilege ».

A great debut as a protagonist for Sly who, to be precise, in his long acting career has already made forays on television, with cameos and guest star roles in series such as Kojak And This is Us (in an episode of the second season he played himself).

