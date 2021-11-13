Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Megan Fox in the new chapter of The Expendables • Universal Movies

Lionsgate And Millennium Films have finally given the green light for the creation of a new chapter of the famous action saga The expendables (The Expendables).

The confirmation came a little while ago through an update from The Hollywood Reporter. Among the reconfirmed actors, at the moment, there are Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, And Randy Couture, while the source reveals that Megan Fox, Curtis “50” Jackson And Tony Jaa will be among the new cast members.

The new The expendables it will be directed by the stuntman who has become director in the meantime Scott Waugh, while Spenser Cohen wrote the script with revisions of Max Adams And John Joseph Connolly. The source also reveals that filming should start as early as next October. No information was revealed, however, on the plot, what transpires however is that Jason Statham in this new chapter it could have a more extensive role.

Executive producers for Millennium they will be Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson And Trevor Short, with Christa Campbell And Grobman sides on behalf of Campbell Grobman Films. Co-production is Abby Mills. Eda Kowan And Jonah Leach they will oversee the film for Lionsgate.

Sylvester Stallone he directed and co-wrote the first chapter with David Callaham. The saga has currently produced three chapters bringing together within the various cast the greatest stars of action cinema of the eighties, nineties and two thousand, including the same Stallone, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger And Chuck Norris.