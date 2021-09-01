Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and … Megan Fox ready for the new movie!

It is now official: The Mercenaries 4 will be there and will join the old guards Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Randy Couture new recruits such as Megan Fox and 50 Cent. Sly will not be a director.

Everything is ready for the The Mercenaries 4, the long-awaited new film in the saga created and partly directed by Sylvester Stallone that brings together the most sensational action-heroes of all time. Seven years on The Mercenaries 3, Lionsgate and Millennium Media have joined forces, and some of the original cast is about to return.

Next to Sylvester Stallone we will find in the film: Jason Statham, Randy Couture And Dolph Lundgren. To these are added interesting new faces: Megan Fox, Curtis 50 Cent Jackson And Tony Jaa. At the moment there are no details on the plot, but it seems that the film has little to do with the spin off dedicated to Lee Christmas from Statham he had joked about Sly on Instagram. But we cannot say for sure. However, the Lionsgate gentlemen say, “We are very excited to partner with our friends at Millennium Media on the next film. The expendables. It’s really fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action movie. The new film will raise the stakes and be the most extraordinary and badass adventure of all. “

This is instead the declaration of the President of Millemmium Media: “The expendables are back and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this star-studded, action-packed film to theaters alongside Lionsgate, which has been with us since the franchise’s debut. To keep it alive and fun, we have added sensational new stars to the veterans. Pure fun is guaranteed “.

The new film in the series The expendables will be directed by Scott Waugh, former director of Need for Speed And The last descent. The script is instead of Spenser Cohen, who asked for aa help Max Adams it’s at John Joseph Connolly, but not a Stallion, who instead signed the script for all the other chapters. Filming is expected to begin in the fall, which means theatrical release is scheduled for 2022.

The expendables, directed by Sly, grossed $ 274 million. The Mercenaries 2 instead it bore the signature of Simon West and earned 315 million. Released in 2014, The Mercenaries 3 he only took home 216 million. The direction was by Patrick Hughes.