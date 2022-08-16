Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Lawrence and other actors who refused to work with Quentin Tarantino

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 24 4 minutes read

With a total of nine films directed, Quentin Tarantino established himself as one of the most influential directors of today’s cinema. His debut marked him with Reservoir Dogs in 1992 and since then, he has been delighting the world with films like pulp fiction, Inglorious Bastards and his most recent Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

And in addition to its original and clever plots, Quentin managed to captivate audiences with its star-studded casts. already in Reservoir Dogs had featured renowned actors such as Harvey Keitel Y Steve Buscemi. But in addition, he has repeatedly worked with umma thurman, Samuel L Jackson, Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio, Kurt Russellamong others.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 24 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff end their 3-year relationship

2 mins ago

The haughty appearance of Jennifer Lopez in a transparent lilac dress

2 mins ago

Wanda Nara’s reaction after being chosen as the most desired woman by Italians

8 mins ago

It-bag: Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens… the bag that all celebrities are snapping up

9 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button