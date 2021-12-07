News

Sylvester Stallone, Kansas City will be his first starring TV series

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman3 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

There is always a first time, and not even 75 years can be too long to jump into a new professional adventure. Sylvester Stallone must have thought this when he received and accepted the proposal to star in Kansas City, the first TV series in which Sly will have a starring role. Yes, that’s right, one of the most cult actors of the last 45 years, the man who lent his face, punches and muscles to iconic characters like Rocky and Rambo, the three-time Oscar nominee, never had a chance as a leader on the small screen. Now, thanks to Paramount +, Taylor Sheridan (former co-creator of Yellowstone) and Terence Winter (The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire), this scandal will be sheltered.

What it will talk about Kansas City

see also



The Expendables 4, Sylvester Stallone says goodbye to the saga: VIDEO

Stallone will play Sal, the legendary New York City Mafia boss who finds himself faced with an ambitious mission to revive his Mafia family in modern and rigorous Kansas City, Missouri. To accompany Sal, a cast of curious and original characters who will accompany him on this unconventional path to power.

AUTHORS AND PRODUCERS OF THE SERIES

read also



Some treasures from Sylvester Stallone’s films are up for auction

Sheridan and Winter will be writers and executive producers on the series, with Winter also serving as showrunner. The two will be supported by a team of writers currently under construction. Stallone will also have an executive producer role in addition to starring, along with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari of 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman3 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

RadioItalia-Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer at Radio Italia solomusicaitaliana

October 11, 2021

The domain, surprisingly the first 5 minutes of the film are available

2 weeks ago

The man of dreams: plot, cast and curiosities about the film

August 28, 2021

“My Doctor Strange as Iron Man”

October 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button