Sylvester Stallone, Kansas City will be his first starring TV series

There is always a first time, and not even 75 years can be too long to jump into a new professional adventure. Sylvester Stallone must have thought this when he received and accepted the proposal to star in Kansas City, the first TV series in which Sly will have a starring role. Yes, that’s right, one of the most cult actors of the last 45 years, the man who lent his face, punches and muscles to iconic characters like Rocky and Rambo, the three-time Oscar nominee, never had a chance as a leader on the small screen. Now, thanks to Paramount +, Taylor Sheridan (former co-creator of Yellowstone) and Terence Winter (The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire), this scandal will be sheltered.