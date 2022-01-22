Sylvester Stallone memorabilia, the auction for all collectors is coming

The world of collecting is decidedly complex and articulated. On the market there are objects that start from a cost of a few euros up to tens of thousands of euros, if not hundreds and millions. Let’s say that there is only the embarrassment of choice and a lot depends, often, also on the available budget. What if you want to collect a nice prop from your favorite movie? Let’s find out all the details ofauction of the memorabilia from Sylvester Stallion!

The Sylvester Stallone memorabilia auction

Yes, fans of the great Sylvester Stallone will be thrilled by this news, in fact a unique opportunity arrives that will allow fans to take home a truly unique object!

Julien’s Auctions, the auction house, has just announced a series of new items from Sylvester Stallone’s collection. Entitled “Property from the life and career of Sylvester Stallone, the list will close the auction house’s 2021 season. What should we expect? The collectible memorabilia comes from actor Sylvester Stallone’s long career and will include props from the iconic Rocky, Rambo and The Expendables series. There will also be items from Cliffhanger, Demolition Man, The Specialist, Assassins, Escape Plan, Cop Land, and Judge Dredd.

Obviously, the memorabilia will have different prices depending on their collectible value. At the auction there will be everything, for example the notebook on which Sylvester Stallone wrote by hand his notes for the development of the series of Rocky (the value is over $ 40,000). Do you want something cheaper? There is also the cross worn by Rambo (the value is around 1,000 – 2,000 dollars). If, on the other hand, you are looking for a costume, check out the one designed by Gianni Versace for the film Judge Dredd.

Dates

The objects can be seen at the Mall Galleries in London since 16 to 24 September and to Julien’s Auctions from 29 November to the 3 December. The auction will start on December 2, 2021.

