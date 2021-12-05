Sylvester Stallone nearly died

Pressure at 260 and emergency hospitalization. He remained in intensive care for four days. The dramatic story of the actor.

For some it will always be Rocky. For others, however, it is Rambo. Or, for the younger ones, Barney Ross from “The Mercenaries”. But for everyone it is, indisputably a Hollywood myth. We are talking, of course, of Sylvester Stallone. An actor loved by all. But who is alive by a miracle. Let’s find out what happened to him and how he was saved.

Sylvester Stallone’s career

Not just the Rocky and Rambo epics. Or, the more recent one of “The Mercenaries”. Sylvester Stallone is one of the longest-running and most popular actors on the Hollywood scene. In July he completed 75 years old, but he doesn’t give up an inch. And for some time he has also launched a career as a director.

Nicknamed “Sly”, in addition to the three sagas, some of his cult films are “Cobra”, “The Specialist”, “Special Watch”, “Tango & Cash” and “Escape to Victory”, where he plays alongside football myths such as Pele.

His name has been among the celebrities of the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles since June 14, 1984. A life of great successes, but also of pains. The biggest one, the death of his son Sage, in 2012.

I live by a miracle

It was the very popular American actor himself who declared that he feared very much for his life. From his size, his muscles, his tough look, we wouldn’t say it. But Stallone said, without pretense, that he was really afraid. Just as he was shooting one of his most famous films.

The scenes, in fact, are those of “Rocky IV” and the fights in the ring with Ivan Drago, the Soviet boxer played by Dolph Lundgren. A mountain of muscles, with a steely gaze.

In a documentary that you can find on YouTube and that we propose to you, the popular actor stated that he was seriously injured during the filming of the fight. Not a small thing, as it can happen. But something that made it necessary urgent hospitalization in intensive care. A long journey from Canada (where the film was shot) to California.

Stallone today remembers that dramatic night, with a swollen heart, thereblood pressure as high as 260. He remained in intensive care for four days. I mean, Sly didn’t die by a miracle.