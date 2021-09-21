Sylvester Stallone next to retirement? All the info

Hugely successful actor, screenwriter and producer Sylvester Stallone made the history of great action cinema. When one thinks of his career and retraces his steps backwards, one cannot fail to remember with nostalgia and admiration its most evocative characters. Among these, moreover, are included Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, two characters to say the least iconic, protagonists of two of the most successful film sagas in the history of the big screen. Between Golden Globe and a string of Oscar nominations, Sylvester Stallone is a real one idol at the turn of the generations. The legendary actor, given the premises, definitely deserves a bit of rest. His recent words, in fact, have awakened clamor among the fans. In this article, we report everything there is to know about the possible withdraw from Sylvester Stallone.

All the info on Sylvester Stallone’s possible retirement

Sylvester Stallone is a real one workaholic. The iconic actor does not miss a beat, still giving brilliant performances in all the films in which he takes part. During a recent interview with William Mullally, the actor talked about his career and, how it is changed over the years towards his work. The interpreter reflected on his determination a work harder than ever during the shooting of his films since, for him, each of his new projects could also be his last. During the interview, the legendary face of Rocky Balboa stated the following:

“At my age, now, I am inclined to watch every film as if it were the last bullet left in the barrel. I always try to point it in the right direction, working harder than ever. For me, it hasn’t always been like this “. Subsequently, in fact, the actor said: “In the 80s I felt like I had to live forever. For this reason I didn’t pay too much attention to things, I never did. I left films on the program for years and years and that, in my eyes, was the only thing that really mattered “.

Loading... Advertisements

The actor reflects on his career

Moving forward with the interview, having clarified his position on a possible withdrawal from the scene, Sylvester Stallone reflected on his career saying: “When I was young, I didn’t really focus on my job. At the time I thought I was doing it, but in reality it wasn’t. I realized this over time. As you get older, you get better and it is true that you gain some wisdom. Maybe today I’m a bit slower physically, but my movements and my words are certainly more solemn. Memory, on the other hand, no, forget that! “.

Thinking about his age, 75 to be exact, the Rambo star said: “Look at my face. There is a life well lived carved on this face. I think all of this comes out in my performances. Facial wrinkles breathe a little more in every word because you have truly lived“. Concluding his interview, Sylvester Stallone said: “I’m better now than I’ve ever been. If you look closely, you realize how relaxed I feel. I don’t waste my opportunities. I’m also at a point in my life where I only say what I think. If you want, you can hire me or fire me. Do as you like, it doesn’t matter to me! “.