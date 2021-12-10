Sylvester Stallone painter: celebrates 75 years with an exhibition

Before interpreting Rocky, Sylvester Stallone he painted it: he was born long before the film (1976) and was one of the first subjects of the canvases that accompany the Hollywood star all his life.

Even before being an actor, Sly is a painter: his works are highly rated, exhibited in the largest museums in the world. Now that he turns 75, celebrates them with an exhibition. Appointment atOsthaus Museum Hagen, in Germany: until February 20, 50 paintings retrace his artistic history since the 1960s.

“I started painting on $ 2 canvases and sold them for $ 5 to buy the bus ticket between home and school”Stallone said at a press conference. The art he expresses is a mix of surrealism, expressionism and abstraction. In addition to being a painter, he is a great collector: Picasso, Gerhard Richter, Anselm Kiefer and Mark Rothko, among his favorite artists.

The German exhibition is accompanied by a catalog with texts and interviews with the artist Tayfun Belgin, director dell’Osthaus Museum Hagen; Evgenia Petrova, scientific director of the State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg; Jerome Neutres, former chief curator at the Center Pompidou and President of the Réunion des Musées Nationaux-Grand Palais du Luxembourg and Museums.