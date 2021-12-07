Sylvester Stallone protagonist of the new Kansas City series

Sylvester Stallone will be the protagonist of a new one series titled television Kansas City, project produced by Taylor Sheridan.

The new show will be produced for the streaming platform Paramount + and the Rocky star will also be involved as an executive producer.

In the Kansas City episodes, actor Sylvester Stallone will play the part of a legendary New York mobster who is forced to move to the city that gives the project its title. Sal, the main character, will then have the task of adapting his family of Italian descent to the modern and direct behaviors of Missouri. Sal will meet some surprising and unexpected characters who will follow him in his unconventional character towards power.

Taylor Sheridan, co-creator and producer of Yellowstone, will be the executive producer of the series, while Terence Winter, already on the team of cult titles like The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire, will be the showrunner.

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, he has declared: “Taylor is a prolific creator thanks to the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds. To have the legendary and transcendent Sylvester busy playing one of these characters is a real privilege. Plus we have Terence producing the project with us, and he’s responsible for some of the most engaging and deeply respected shows in television history. We are thrilled that ViacomCBS will partner with us to help us tell this story“.