Sylvester Stallone protagonist of the new series “Kansas City”

Sylvester Stallone

The actor will play a mobster of Italian origin in the new series, created by Taylor Sheridan.

Sylvester Stallone will be the main protagonist of the new TV series «Kansas City». The show will be broadcast on the Paramount + streaming platform and the actor will have the dual role of performer and executive producer.

Stallone will play the part of a New York mobster, forced to move to Kansas City, who will have to make sure that his family of Italian origin adapts to the modern and direct behaviors of Missouri. The man will meet unexpected characters who will follow him on his unconventional path to power.

Taylor Sheridan is the co-creator and producer for the series’ Yellowstone.

“Taylor is a prolific creator thanks to the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. To have the legendary Sylvester busy playing one of these characters is a real privilege. Plus we have Terence (Winter; ed) who produces the project with us, and is responsible for some of the most engaging and deeply respected shows in television history. We are thrilled that ViacomCBS will collaborate with us to help us tell this story ».

Covermedia