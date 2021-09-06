Sylvester Stallone pulls up with the car and greets the house where Rocky wrote in the 70s

With a video posted on Instagram, Sylvester Stallone shows us the house he lived in in the 70s where he wrote the script for Rocky inside.

We all know the story of Sylvester Stallone, of how in three days he wrote the script of Rocky and he didn’t want to sell it to interested producers (despite being broke) unless they agreed to let him play the leading boxer. Courage, perseverance and a little luck changed his life forever by launching him into the Olympus of Hollywood cinema. Most importantly, his work ended up inspiring generations of viewers to fight against life’s adversities and punch them when needed.

Through his Instagram profile, Stallion from time to time he gives us some pearls on his long film career and wisdom from the height of his 75 years. One of these came today with a video.

Rocky: the house where Sylvester Stallone wrote the first film of the saga

Sylvester Stallone lives in a mansion in Beverly Park, one of the hilly areas of Los Angeles behind Hollywood Boulevard. Back from the recording studio in the Downtown neighborhood where the mixing of the new version of Rocky IV, the actor pulled up with the car in an extremely significant place (for him and for us). The house he frames with his smartphone is the one where in 1975 he wrote the first draft of the script for Rocky.

The inspiration came when on March 24 of that year he saw the boxing match between Muhammad Ali and the semi unknown Chuck Wepner. The latter did not win, but managed to knock out the champion in the ninth round (as you can see below).

This is what Stallone says in the video: “This is a very interesting place, because this is where I wrote the first Rocky, right there behind that window. And here we are again after all these years. Hello building, everything was fine” . Someone in the comments suggests placing a plaque under that window.

