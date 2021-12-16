Sylvester Stallone reflects on his career and on the director’s cut of Rocky IV

The director’s cut of Rock IV, entitled Rocky vs Dragon, which we have analyzed in depth in this special. Directorspent a lot of time during the lockdown to work on the film, which includes adding 40 minutes of never-before-seen editing and a fresh start with a recap of Rocky III, the re-editing of the fight scenes, changes to the music and the elimination of some scenes, such as those of Paulie’s robot.

For the occasion, Stallone participated in a video interview with Collider, in which he answered some curiosities about the film and his career as a director. Always associated with the character of Rocky, played in 8 films, Stallone reflected on the meaning that still holds for so many people around the world:

When I started writing, I wanted to talk about what it’s like to be a messed up artist trying to find his way into a very serious world. But nobody cares about artists, so I tried to bring his sensibility into an unlikely boxer. In fact, I think he goes in the opposite direction to what one might think from his name: he’s not tough, he’s cute and vulnerable, a very easygoing human being without prejudice. One of those people you would like as a friend, as an uncle, maybe even as a parent. But at the same time, this is where the donkey falls: there’s a kind of ferocity that spectators have to contend with. Rocky is not a bad person, but he puts his whole self on the line: here I think the spectators identify with this, the fact that he carries a lot of burdens on himself… what people do every day.

Among your various films as a director, why did you decide to re-edit Rocky IV? Are there any others you would like to put your hand to?

During the pandemic, I had time and I thought, “If people have to invest money, it’s easier for them to do it with Rocky 4, which is more adaptable to our day. Furthermore, the situation with Russia is similar: it is amazing how these issues have returned to being as current as they were thirty years ago. But I’d like to work on all my films, especially a The hawks of the night, Taverna Paradiso and also Rocky V, which I haven’t directed myself, has a different vibe, but I know there’s some footage put aside. But we should throw away the whole soundtrack and start all over again. It’s kind of my dream.

Stallone then confesses that he would like to have reserved more shots for Tony Burton, who plays the character of Tony “Duke” Evers, the boxer’s trainer:

In the fight scenes, you always have the problem of the inserts, because they serve to increase the tension and the stakes: frame the wives and so on. In general, though, I would have liked more inserts on Tony Burton: he has the most expressive face, but I didn’t realize that at the time. There is a scene in Rocky IV, I think in the second round, where he is my corner man, on the other hand there is a real stunt. They were all so caught up, so involved, that when the Russian attacks me and I knock him down, and everyone jumps in, they go crazy. They were still fighting when we stopped shooting!



Finally, a quick comment on what is the most difficult aspect of directing yourself on set:

You risk losing those little moments, due to too much effort or too many inputs that make you overloaded. Anyone who directs themselves knows it’s easier to do it with dramatic situations, but when it comes to action scenes with lots of people involved… good luck, it’s really tough!

Source: Collider