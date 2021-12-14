Sylvester Stallone risked his life in Rocky IV

Rocky vs. Dragon, Sylvester Stallone’s behind-the-scenes documentary for Rocky IV, is finally here and offers fans new insights into the iconic film. Among these is the story with a lot of background on the fight between Rocky, played by Sylvester Stallone, and Ivan Drago by Dolph Lundgren. Stallone reveals that he nearly died from an injury sustained while filming the fight. In the documentary, Stallone explained that he had to be transported to the ICU from Canada from Canada during the fight, where he ended up in the hospital for four days before returning to work on the film.

Sylvester Stallone’s account of the tragic episode

“The first thing we shot [è stata] my entrance, the entrance [di Lundgren] and introductions, and then I got really injured in the fight and had to be transported to the ICU in California from Canada “, explained the actor. “[Lundgren] it pulverized me. And I didn’t feel it at that moment, but later that night my heart started to swell “, has continued Sylvester Stallion. And finally he added: “My blood pressure went up to 260 and I was about to talk to the angels. I was in intensive care surrounded by nuns and then afterwards I had to go back and finish the fight. “

Rocky IV, all the details of the film

Originally published in 1985, Rocky IV was written, directed and starred by Stallone as Rocky Balboa. The film was the fourth in the series which has since included eight films in total with two more in development. This saw Soviet boxer Ivan Drago (Lundgren) enter the world of professional boxing with a desire to challenge world champion Rocky.

However, Rocky’s best friend, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) confronts Drago and is killed in the ring. The episode prompts Rocky to fight Drago in the Soviet Union to avenge his friend’s death and defend the honor of his country. Stallone’s director’s cut, officially titled Rocky Vs Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut, was released in theaters for one night only on November 11 and is now available on VOD. The Rocky Vs Dragon cut features another 40 minutes of never-before-seen footage.