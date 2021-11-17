Sylvester Stallone says goodbye to The Expendables after 12 years

The Expendables 4 will be the last film in the action saga with Sylvester Stallone: ​​the actor announced his farewell with a video from the set.

Sylvester Stallone announced his goodbye to the action saga the Expendables after 12 years.

The project produced by Lionsgate it reached four chapters and the actor, with a video, shared the update linked to his decision.

Sylvester Stallone said in the video posted on social media: “This is going to be my last day of filming, I’m enjoying it and it’s always a bit bittersweet when it’s something you’re so attached to“The Expendables star recalled that it has been 12 years since the production of the first film, noting:”I’m ready to pass the baton to Jason Statham“.

Barney Ross’ interpreter then reiterated: “The greatest thing was to offer films and entertainment in which, perhaps, there is a small message, because what I try to convey with my successful feature films is the human touch. Not so much the action, the action stands out on its own, but it is simply a matter of relating to the spectators in a way that allows them to identify with the mission that the character must face.“.

Sylvester Stallone then concluded his message to fans by declaring: “I am ready to accept the next challenge“The actor’s projects in the coming months are expected to include Little America, directed by Rowan Athale, and Samaritan by director Julius Avery.

The Expendables 4 will be directed by Scott Waugh and also stars Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Megan Fox, Andy Garcia and 50 Cent.