Sylvester Stallone says goodbye to the saga

The filming of The Mercenaries 4 started this month in London, and Sylvester Stallone shared on Instagram a video relating to her last day on set. In the post, published recently, the actor says goodbye to Barney Ross and the series of films that he himself conceived and partly written and directed. Here are the words of Sly:

“Today is my last day of shooting. I’m coming home. Time to move on“Stallone said in the video on Instagram. “I’m having fun, but it’s always a bittersweet thing. Mercenaries is something I’ve been very attached to for 12 years. Now I think I’m ready to pass the baton to Jason (Statham, now the protagonist). It will be in good hands. The best thing is that it is an entertainment film, which however contains a small message, and this is exactly what I would like to convey in my films: the human aspect, the bond. Not just the action, but also something the audience can relate to. In fact, the difficult part is to insert the right mix of heart, energy and humor in each film.”

The cast of The Expendables 4 with Sylvester Stallone

The Mercenaries 4 see in cast veterans Sly, Jason Statham, Randy Couture and Dolph Lundgren. The latter are joined by new faces, namely Megan Fox, Curtis 50 Cent Jackson and Tony Jaa. At the moment, not many details on the plot have been leaked, although it seems clear that the characters will have to face a new dangerous mission. Accompanying them will be Andy Garcia as a CIA agent.

Regarding the project, the producers of Lionsgate they said: “It’s really fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action movie. The new movie will raise the stakes and be the most extraordinary and badass adventure of all“.The Expendables 4 is headed by Scott Waugh, director of Need for Speed ​​and The Last Descent, while the screenplay is written by Spenser Cohen, aided by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly.

