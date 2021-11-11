Sylvester Stallone says: “I almost died, I had a damaged pericardium”. What really happened on the set of Rocky IV

Rocky IV. “I’ll break you in two.” Ivan Drago tells Rocky Balboa and it’s a scene that everyone has in mind. What not everyone knows is that Sylvester Stallone for the blow given to him by Dolph Lundgren in the first round he risked dying. The 75-year-old actor tells it on Youtube in The Making of Rocky vs. Dragon by Sylvester Stallone: “In the first round, when I hit the mat, it was all true. Lundgren smashed me with one punch, but at that moment I didn’t realize it. Later that night the heart started to swell, the pericardium had been damaged, exactly as happens in a car accident when you hit the steering wheel with your chest. At that moment my blood pressure had shot up to 260 and the doctors were convinced that I was going to talk to the angels. ” In short, real barrel. And an intensive care admission. And speaking of Rocky, there are also the famous gloves among the objects that Stallone has made available to the auction house Julien’s Auctions for Property from the Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone, which will be held on December 5 in Beverly Hills. Objects also from Rambo, Demolition Man, Tango & Cash, Cliffhanger.