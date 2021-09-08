Sylvester Stallone sets a record with Suicide Squad and thanks Gunn

The Suicide Squad (here our review), the latest DC film just landed in the cinema and directed by James Gunn, is getting excellent feedback from both critics and fans. In fact, on Rotten Tomatoe’s the film at the moment shows a positive score of 91% from critics and 83% from the public. It is also having enormous success at the box office as well, having also led the box office in the first days of its release. This allowed Sylvester Stallone, which in the film he plays King Shark, to set an incredible record.

The actor took part in a film that hit the top of the box office for six consecutive decades. In this period, the famous face of Rocky And Rambo he has worked on 46 films, 20 of which topped the box office. For this reason Stallone has decided to thank all the fans on Instagram.

Thanks for making me feel like I’m on top of the world – thanks to the actor. It has been a great career thanks to all of you! Keep punching. Thanks James Gunn

This umpteenth great recognition could bring Sylvester Stallone to decide to end the career here? In fact, you will remember how some time ago the actor explained how each film could be the last.

At my age, any film could be my last bullet – the actor explained to Esquire Middle East. I try to point it in the right direction and work hard on it. It wasn’t always like that. In the 80s I felt like I had to live forever. That’s why I didn’t pay too much attention to my work. I had jobs planned for years to follow. Today they would be called “slots”. The most important thing at the time was to make sure the slots were full.

A great record for an actor who has now become a piece of our popular culture. Great Sylvester!