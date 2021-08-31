Sylvester Stallone shared a very rare photo from the film on Instagram

Sylvester Stallone shared on Instagram a new rare image of Rocky IV with Dolph Lundgren, aka Ivan Drago. The actor became famous all over the world thanks to the role of boxer Rocky Balboa, which he played in the six films of the saga and in the two spin-offs Creed – Born to fight (2015) and Creed II (2018). Rocky IV is the film that has grossed more at the box office than the other chapters and narrated the challenge between Rocky and Ivan Drago, after the latter killed Apollo Creed in the ring.

Those who follow him know well that Sylvester Stallone is very active on social media, so much so that last summer he announced a director’s cut of Rocky IV. A director’s cut that was completed last April and is set to debut in US theaters on November 11, 2021. Good old Sly has decided to tease fans by releasing a very rare photo from the film showing him and Dolph Lundgren as of the two boxers.

In the caption, Sylvester Stallone revealed that he saw the trailer for the director’s cut, calling it “incredible“. But not only. According to Sly, the new version of the battle of Dragon and Rocky will be extraordinary. In short, if he wanted to create hype, he did it very well!