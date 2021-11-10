Sylvester Stallone, The Diet That Almost Killed Him: The Terrible Tale

Over the years, even the actors have to undergo hard diets to play characteristic roles: the story of Sylvester Stallone

Even in the cinema there are incredible transformations for the actors who have to play specific roles. So the protagonists themselves have to make efforts to reduce or increase fat mass. Especially Sylvester Stallion he had to take care of his body down to the smallest detail to be the protagonist with Rocky And Rambo with exaggerated physical transformations. In a long post on his profile Instagram the same famous American actor has returned to talk about a rediscovered shot from the past.

Sylvester Stallone, the secrets of the diet at Rocky 3

Like this Stallion wanted to reveal the diet of those rather tiring days: “Just for fun, little flashback a Rocky 3. Between rounds I was exhausted and with a feeling of emptiness in my head. I followed a purely protein diet with practically no carbohydrates. I have often been without physical and mental energy. At the time, I only ate small portions of oatmeal cookies made with brown rice and up to 25 cups of honey coffee a day, plus a couple of tablespoons of tuna. “

The same American actor continued in his story: “At the time my body fat had dropped to 2.9%, a very dangerous level. On the outside, I certainly looked very healthy, but it’s actually very dangerous to the whole body on the inside. But I wanted a film that talked about change ”. Finally, he concluded: “How people have to adapt to different challenges because, if they don’t, they will be conquered. I always believe that adaptation is the key to survival and that is precisely the story of the film ”. A terrible memory of one of his most famous films ever. An important job to show off perfect physical shape.