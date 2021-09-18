Sylvester Stallone, the excruciating pain of man: a devastating loss

Great grief is part of the private life of actor, screenwriter and director Sylvester Stallone, who sadly had to face a tragic death.

Among the most famous faces of world cinema is undoubtedly also that of Sylvester Stallone. The latter is an American actor, director, screenwriter and film producer. Surely his notoriety owes it to the interpretation of two characters who have definitely revolutionized his career and led him to success, namely Rocky Balboa and John Rambo. In his life, however, unfortunately Stallone has not only experienced joys, but has also faced truly devastating moments such as the incredible pain for the death of a son. We discover various curiosities and interesting news regarding this artist much loved by the public.

The origins of Sylvester Stallone

Born in 1946, Stallone was born in Hell’s Kitchen, a famous neighborhood in Manhattan within a charity. His father Frank Stallone was a barber himself the son of two immigrants Italians, Silvestro Stallone and Pulcheria Nicastri, both originally from the province of Bari and who had moved to the United States in 1930. Stallone’s mother, Jacqueline Labofish, was an American astrologer born to a Ukrainian Jewish father and a French Catholic mother. Perhaps not many will know that during the moment of the actor’s birth there were complications, so that due to the use of forceps, Stallone was caused a small paresis on the left side of the face.

Furthermore, it seems that as a child he also suffered from rickets. His family situation was very sad, since in 1951 the parents moved to Maryland but soon separated and the children went to live with their father because of their mother’s alcoholism problems. At the age of 15, however, for Stallone he moved to Philadelphia with his mother. After school he obtained a scholarship for Switzerland at American College, in which he also began acting in some plays for the first time. Thanks to his sporting merits he then managed to get another scholarship to the University of Miami, where he decided to focus on the faculty of dramatic art. In 1969, however, he decided to abandon his studies and return to New York to pursue an acting career.

Early career, a difficult period

Especially in the early stages of his career Stallone dealt with difficult times, even passing even a short period like homeless. His first film appearance was obtained in a slightly pushed film in which he decided to participate, as he later reported in an interview, precisely because of the desperation of the difficult situation he was in. In 1970, however, he managed to get his first leading role in a cinematographic work, Timeless Fugue.

After having participated in several films in 1976 comes the real consecration, thanks to the film Rocky with which he becomes one of the most important and famous actors in the world. From here the doors of cinematography open up for him, obtaining great confirmation even during the early 80s, when he plays John Rambo in the film Rambo.

Love life, a turbulent past

As for the love life of the man we know that in 1974 he married Sasha Czack, and from this important relationship two sons were also born, Sage Stallone and his second son Seargeoh, who was born with a form of autism. The latter also appeared in the movie Rocky 2 in the role of Rocky’s newborn son. The couple then divorced in February 1985 most likely also due to the man’s betrayals. In fact, it seems that during the marriage he had an affair with the actress Susan Anton.

In 1985, however, the actor met Brigitte Nielsen, Danish actress and model with whom she had a short engagement and soon decided to get married. The two separated in 1987 following news and scandals involving the man. Stallone was even accused of sexual assault, as reported by the Daily Mail. In fact, the man along with his bodyguard Michael De Luca were accused of abusing a 16-year-old girl while they were shooting the film Over The Top. Nielsen at the time also tried to take her partner’s side, explaining that the two were always inseparable and that Stallone never left her alone.

The current story

Set aside the relationship with Nielsen, various rumors continued to spread about alleged stories with very famous women, including the model Naomi Campbell. It was then in 1997 that the man decided to remarry for the third time, with Jennifer Flavin he had met while working on the set of Rocky 5. With the latter he also formed a family by giving birth to three daughters, daughters Sophie Rose, Scarlet Rose and Sistine Rose.

The death of his son Sage, a terrible pain

Unfortunately, in July 2012 Sylvester Stallone had to face one of the worst moments that life can bring, that is death of your child. In fact, the firstborn Sage passed away apparently due to a sudden heart attack, as also reported by Elle. Sage died very young, at the age of only 36 and with a life ahead that promised to be of great fame and success. Like his father, in fact, he too had embarked on the same footsteps, becoming a talented actor and director. A career, however, that was suddenly and too soon, and that has upset the lives of the parents.

In an interview with TMZ Stallone revealed that there is no ache greater than losing a child, while also asking for respect for himself and for the young man’s mother for such an important loss. Father and son had also had the opportunity to star together in films such as Rocky 5 and Daylight Trap in the Tunnel. It was in 2015 that Stallone then returned to the set of Creed, although he admitted that it was not at all easy to do so, as he relived some unforgettable memories related to his son.

Sylvester Stallone, fear on the set

Stallone fans will surely remember him, but it looks like the actor ended up in the hospital later some film shots. The episode took place on the set of Rocky IV where at the time the man was the director, screenwriter and producer of the film. It seems that one of the most important objectives for Stallone was precisely to make the work as realistic as possible, making the most of the shooting. Due to a punch from Dolph Lundgren, who played Ivan Drago in the film and hit the actor’s chest hard, Stallone had to run to the hospital. The skyrocketing pressure and labored breathing forced the man to spend time in intensive care for 8 days.

The accusation of illegal import

It was in 2007 that actor Stallone was in Australia for the promotion of the film Rocky Balboa. During that stay, however, the man was apparently stopped at Sydney airport by customs officials who found him in possession of some banned substances. In fact, it seems that Stallone had brought large quantities of anabolics with him. For this reason, therefore, the Australian law began to investigate the plaintiff, accusing him of illegal import of substances deemed prohibited. At the time the actor was also subjected to trial, in which he decided to plead guilty to having used doping substances, explaining that he had always used them in his thirty-year career also to treat some diseases of old age.

Controversy over fake weights

Stallone apparently recently found himself in the middle of a controversy which has spread to all social networks. The man was filmed in a clip posted on Instagram while training with weightlifting. At the age of 74, the actor had shown images of himself completing really heavy exercises, lifting twenty pounds in each hand. However, this clip quickly raised controversy, being considered by many to be a fake. In fact, Stallone was even accused of using gods fake weights, as was also reported by Il Mattino. For many it seems it was even a publicity stunt. Whether the news is truthful or not, surely the man always knows how to make people talk about himself.

Sylvester Stallone, IQ out of the ordinary?

Among the curiosities concerning Sylvester Stallone, to be mentioned is certainly a very particular one and which was also reported by the Sky Tg24 website. Indeed, it appears that the IQ of Stallone is 160. Sylvester therefore seems to belong to that very small percentage, 2% of the population of the whole world, which has such a high IQ. It also seems that the actor and director is part of MENSA, an association that brings together all the brightest minds on the planet.

A great passion, painting

In addition to being an actor, director and screenwriter, for more than 50 years Stallone has also dedicated himself to one of his greatest passions, that for art. Indeed, it seems that man is a skilled painter and in particular an expressionist artist who has had the opportunity to create several oil works. It is a passion that apparently began even in his youth when he found himself in Switzerland to attend American college. The man in 2011 also created his own exhibition entitled Sylvester Stallone 35 Years Of painting. Critics also seem to have defined him as a very talented artist and for an amateur grandmother, comparing him to Jean Michel Basquiat, who was one of the most important contemporary abstract painters.

Sylvester Stallone’s heritage

In the course of his career it seems that Stallone has managed to amass even a fortune of 400 million dollars. Thanks to his acting career he has therefore gradually obtained surprising earnings, especially for films by Rocky and Rambo, which led to extraordinary box office. It seems that for example for the role of Rocky the actor accepted the salary of 23,000 dollars for each film in this series. In fact, probably no one would have expected that this work could be such a success, obtaining a profit of as much as 225 million dollars.