Sylvester Stallone, the notebook on which he wrote ‘Rocky’ sold at auction for 437,500 dollars

Legend has it that the script of Rocky, the movie that made it Sylvester Stallone a world star who won three Oscars, it was written in just three and a half days including a twenty hour session spun with a Bic pen and a pad of paper, after thinking about the story for about a month after seeing a meeting of boxing in a movie theater. He started writing at six in the morning and finished in the evening, only at the end his wife Sasha would type her. Now that Mead-branded vintage spiral notebook from the 1970s containing the pages of the original script has been auctioned by Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles for $ 437,500, more than eight times its initial estimate of $ 50,000.

On the other hand, that film entered the history of cinema also precisely because of the correspondence between its author who dreamed of becoming a star but up to that moment had been the guardian of the Central Park Zoo (he cleaned the cages of lions), mask of the cinema (was fired for trying to resell a MASH for twenty dollars) and porn actor (the film was also released in Italy after the success of Rocky with the title of Italian Stallion). Stallone transformed the crude but tough boxer Wepner into an Italian American boy with little means but a lot of passion, just like him, who struggles to emerge in the ring but also in life. Economic difficulties, survival in the suburbs of Philadelphia, love for Adriana, injuries, friendship, loyalty. That story appealed to producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff who even offered him $ 265,000 for the script, but Stallone had put one condition: he should have played Rocky and not Burt Reynolds, James Caan or Ryan O’Neal, names that were. been made by production. Eventually Stallone got what he wanted and more as he had kept 10% of his takings.

The notebook is one of nearly 500 items from the actor and director’s personal collection offered by Julien’s Auctions with the catalog Property from The Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone: costumes, props and memorabilia from his most iconic films – the film series Rocky And Rambo, Cliffhanger – The ultimate challenge, Demolition Man – as well as prizes, jewelry and furniture. Among the most interesting objects are the silk boxing shorts decorated with the American flag, from the third chapter of 1982, Rocky III, sold for a staggering $ 200,000, twenty times its starting estimate of $ 10,000. Another highlight of the auction was an enlarged photograph of Rocky hand-decorated in acrylic and signed by Sylvester Stallone, which sold for $ 112,500, fifty-six times his original estimate.

Objects also from the set of his other classic role, the former green cap John Rambo, from Rambo: First Blood: a “Hero” knife customized with the number 1, used by Stallone in the series, sold for $ 128,000 (twelve times the original estimate of $ 10,000); a canvas poncho worn by Stallone in the original film fetched $ 76,800.